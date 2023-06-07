New Orleans & Company Hosts Job Fest for Career Opportunities in the Hospitality Industry

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans & Company is hosting a job fest for opportunities in the hospitality and tourism industry on Wednesday, June 14, from 3-6:30 p.m. Nearly 20 businesses from across the city are participating and offering positions ranging from entry-level to executive-level. Hotels, restaurants, attractions and tourism-related businesses are offering competitive pay, benefits, the opportunity for advancement and life-long professional growth. A Louisiana Workforce Commission Mobile Computer Lab will be present on site to help anyone complete a job application.

No registration is necessary for attendees. Please note this is an in-person event only.

Kevin Ferguson, New Orleans & Company VP of External Affairs, will be on site and available for interviews.

WHERE: Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, 730 N. Broad St. 70119