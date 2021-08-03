New Orleans & Company Hosts Job and Vaccine Fest

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans & Company is hosting a Job Fest and vaccine event on Thursday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Smoothie King Center.

A critical component of the hospitality industry’s resurgence is safety and widespread vaccinations for all New Orleanians, including the hospitality workforce, as well as visitors. LCMC will be onsite at the New Orleans & Company Job Fest for all employers and job seekers. There is no cost to participate.

More than 75 companies will provide career information in a socially distant exhibition area, many of which are prepared to conduct in-person interviews onsite and make immediate job offers. Positions are available at all levels – from entry-level to executive – at hotels, restaurants, cultural attractions and much more.

“Getting New Orleans back to work and thriving in the hospitality industry continues to be of the utmost importance,” said Stephen Perry, President and CEO of New Orleans & Company, the city’s official destination marketing and sales organization. “Our first two Job Fests were hugely successful, employing than 400 New Orleanians as a result, and we hope this event will do the same. As we continue to bring business back to the city, our focus remains on jobs, increasing vaccination rates and the recovery of the economy. We encourage our city’s best and brightest individuals to show up on August 5th and be in that number with LCMC and New Orleans & Company.”

No registration is necessary for attendees. Masks are required and all COVID-19 safety protocols must be followed. For questions or more information, please call 504-566-5011 or email publicaffairs@neworleans.com.

Parking is free in Garage 2A of the Superdome, across the street from the Smoothie King Center.