New Orleans & Company Hosts Hospitality and Tourism Industry Job Fest

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans & Company is hosting a Job Fest on June 23 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The event is designed to connect job seekers with hotels, restaurants and attractions offering “competitive wages, benefits and lifelong career opportunities.”

LCMC Health will be at the Job Fest providing vaccines.

All participants are asked to please bring a mask and be prepared to follow COVID safety protocols.

Job seekers are encouraged to pre-register at www.neworleans.com/jobs but walk-ins also will be welcomed.

From a New Orleans & Co. release: “We are hosting this event following the huge success of our Job Fest last month during National Travel & Tourism Week, which featured 100 employers, 400 attendees and at least 230 people walking away with a great job. As we emerge from the pandemic and see more visitors return to New Orleans, nothing is more important to the restoration of our economy and $10 billion-dollar-hospitality industry than finding talented people for job openings and keeping our community safe through vaccines.”

The event will be at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Boulevard. Free parking available at the Hilton Riverside “Whale Lot”