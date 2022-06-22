New Orleans & Company Brings Back ‘Tourism University’

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans & Company, the city’s destination marketing organization, said it will bring back the Tourism University educational series for the first time in three years. Classes will resume Thursday, June 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at 2020 St. Charles Avenue.

New Orleans & Company members are invited to hear from Kim Priez, SVP of tourism sales, Mark Romig, chief marketing officer, Jeremy Cooker, VP of marketing, and Fran McManus, travel media manager with miles partnership, as they share information on the marketing, promotional and advertising opportunities available to members of New Orleans & Company. Opportunities include the COOLinary New Orleans restaurant program, Holidays New Orleans Style, advertising on NewOrleans.com, in our publications and consumer newsletters.

“Our restaurants, hotels, music clubs and venues, and attractions help make New Orleans the Culture Capital of the South,” said Romig. “Tourism University is a great opportunity for our organization to meet face-to-face with members and share with them the ways in which New Orleans & Company showcases the value our members bring to the hospitality industry.”

Keeping in the spirit of university, New Orleans & Company is collecting school supplies to distribute later this fall. Attendees are encouraged to stop by their local drugstore and purchase new pens, pencils, notebooks, paper, and other school supplies and bring these items to the session.