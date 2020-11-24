New Orleans & Company Awarded The Knot Best of Weddings 2021

NEW ORLEANS – For the third year in a row, New Orleans & Company has received the honor of The Knot Best of Weddings 2021, an award representing the best event professionals across the country, as reviewed by real couples, their families and wedding guests on TheKnot.com.

To determine the winners, The Knot assessed its millions of users reviews across the various vendor categories, including venues, musicians, florists, photographers, caterers and more. Only the top five percent of wedding vendors received this honor for 2021.

“Receiving The Knot Best of Weddings award for the third year in a row is such an honor,” said Kim Priez, senior vice president of tourism at New Orleans & Company. “We take great pride in the level of service we provide to our couples and appreciate such a designation from one of the most respected sources in the industry, establishing New Orleans as a choice wedding destination and our company as a respected wedding resource.”

New Orleans & Company’s dedicated wedding specialist, Rachel Funel, offers complimentary assistance for those planning destination weddings with services ranging from selecting a wedding date to receiving group hotel rates and providing brochures to guests. With resources like MyWeddingInNewOrleans.com, the New Orleans Destination Wedding Guide, checklist, budget breakdown, lists of local vendors and more, New Orleans & Company provides tools and unbiased advice throughout the wedding planning process.

The Knot is the leading multi-platform wedding resource in the U.S., reaching engaged couples through its website, mobile app, national and local magazines and book series. Since its founding in 1996, The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples during the planning process. For more information about The Knot, visit here.