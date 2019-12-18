New Orleans & Company Awarded The Knot Best of Weddings 2020

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans & Company has received the prestigious honor of being awarded The Knot Best of Weddings 2020. The Knot Best of Weddings is an award representing the best event professionals across the country, as reviewed by real couples, their families and wedding guests on TheKnot.com. This is the second year in a row that New Orleans & Company has been a winner of this annual recognition.

To determine the winners, The Knot assessed its millions of users reviews across the various vendor categories, including venues, musicians, florists, photographers, caterers and more. Only the top five percent of wedding vendors received this honor for 2020.

“Receiving the Best of Weddings award for the second year in a row is a testament to the hard work put in every day by our team,” said Kim Priez, senior vice president of tourism at New Orleans & Company. “As we enter engagement season, it is influential to have this designation from one of the most respected sources in the industry, establishing New Orleans as a choice wedding destination and our company as a respected wedding resource.”

New Orleans & Company’s dedicated wedding specialist, Rachel Funel, offers complimentary assistance for those planning destination weddings with services ranging from selecting a wedding date to receiving group hotel rates and providing brochures to guests. With resources like neworleans.com/weddings, the New Orleans Destination Wedding Guide, checklist, budget breakdown, lists of local vendors, legal information and more, New Orleans & Company provides tools and unbiased advice throughout the wedding planning process.

The Knot is the leading multiplatform wedding resource in the U.S., reaching engaged couples through its website, mobile app, national and local magazines and book series. Since its founding in 1996, The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples during the planning process. For more information about The Knot, visit here.





