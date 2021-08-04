New Orleans & Company Announces Annual Museum Month Program

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans & Company is proud to partner with our local museums to offer museum members and a guest to use their current membership to visit all participating institutions, free of charge, throughout the month of August. New Orleans Museum Month is a collaboration between museums of all sizes and genres across the greater New Orleans area, and offers locals the ability to experience the wealth of art and culture available in the city with just one membership. The offer is valid for two entry fees per membership.

The seventh annual New Orleans Museum Month will feature a total of 23 museums including new museums such as the Louisiana Children’s Museum, the Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience, the Sazerac House and many more of our wonderful museums across the Greater New Orleans area. The full list of participating museums and membership information can be found by visiting neworleans.com/museum-month/.

Also, the 17th annual COOLinary New Orleans is currently happening now through September 5th. Enjoy special two- and three-course lunch menus for $25 or less and three-course dinner and brunch menus for $45 or less while you are out exploring a new museum. Visit neworleans.com/coolinary for menus and more information.

“After a year hiatus due to COVID-19, we are excited to promote New Orleans Museum Month once again,” said Stephen Perry, President and CEO of New Orleans & Company. “This is a great way for locals and visitors to support our city’s most celebrated museums that are so important to our culture and society, while adhering to mask mandates in place and remaining safe.”

