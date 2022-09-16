New Orleans & Company Announces 2nd ‘Nola X Nola’ Music Series

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans & Company, in partnership with the New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund, 3090 x 3090 LLC and a coalition of New Orleans nightclubs and music venues will kick off the second annual NOLA X NOLA event on Sept. 23. Special performances are scheduled through Oct. 9. To date, there are more than 50 venues and 300 musical performances around New Orleans over the 16-day festival.

NOLAxNOLA was born in the fall of 2021 when Jazz Fest had to be canceled due to the ongoing pandemic, and it was such a success that we are making it an annual tradition. Building on the success of last year’s NOLA X NOLA, including many sold-out performances, the festival will once again promote New Orleans’ deep inventory of music options and concerts, and showcase the many talented musicians that comprise the musical landscape of the city.

“It’s important for our organization to support our music culture and New Orleans & Company is proud to be the presenting sponsor,” said Stephen Perry, president and CEO of New Orleans & Company, the official destination sales and marketing organization for New Orleans’ tourism industry. “In creating this unique festival in 2021, we wanted to send a clear message that despite the challenges our hospitality industry faced due to the pandemic, the show must go on. New Orleanians and our critical visitor economy deserve a rich array of music, and along with the return of the music festivals that fill our dynamic event calendar, we believe it is vital to continue this new unique musical tradition, perhaps the only one like it anywhere.”

In its first year, 35 venues from nearly every neighborhood in the city participated over a span of two weeks, including Tipitinas, Preservation Hall, The Howlin’ Wolf, d.b.a. and more. In total there were more than 300 shows over 10 days in October.

Weeks later, a two-night virtual event was held in celebration of the overwhelming success of the inaugural citywide festival, a fundraiser showcasing never-before seen performances by some of New Orleans’ most iconic artists and legends, benefiting community-based nonprofits dedicated to fostering the music culture of New Orleans. More venues are expected to take part in the event in 2022, according to event organizers.

“NOTCF is elated to join forces with New Orleans & Company and 3090 x 3090 LLC to support and celebrate music and entertainment venues during one of the best times of year,” said Lisa D. Alexis, president and CEO of the New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund. “NOLA x NOLA checks the boxes of our mantra, ‘Culture is Our Open Door’ and provides economic stimulation to our cultural industries and culture bearers.”

“The inaugural NOLA X NOLA was an incredibly meaningful display of support for our musician’s community,” said Sig Greenebaum, founder and CEO, Sigfest Events. “Our initial intention in collaborating with New Orleans & Company was to help music venues, and by extension musicians recoup some of the much-needed revenue lost to the pandemic closures and cancellations. It ended up being a tremendous shot in the arm and many venues said they had their best-ever October in 2021 because of NOLAxNOLA. Thanks to the added economic infusion from the New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund, we look forward to this second year with a wide variety of performances that will demonstrate the richness and depth of the musical heritage of our city.”

For more information on the line-up and venues and to purchase tickets, visit www.neworleans.com/nolaxnola.