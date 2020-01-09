New Orleans & Company Announces 2020 Board

NEW ORLEANS – January 9, 2020 –New Orleans & Company said it has inducted key leaders in the city’s tourism industry to serve on its 2020 Board of Directors. The diverse group of business leaders will provide guidance and direction for New Orleans’ $9.1 billion tourism industry and advance the interests of the more than 1,100 members of New Orleans & Company. Serving as chairman of the board is Amy Reimer Sileo, retired general manager from the International House Hotel.

“With key leadership in place for 2020, led by Amy Reimer Sileo, we are looking forward to implementing new and innovative strategies for growing visitation and expanding our economic impact through sales, marketing, public relations and customer service,” said Stephen Perry, president and CEO of New Orleans & Company. “We are continuing to focus on enhancing and managing our brand, building a solid, growing base of meeting and group business, attacking need periods with new sales and incentives, as well as stimulating major growth and job creation across the city. For the past sixty years, New Orleans & Company, under several different names, has led the destination sales, marketing and public relations efforts of the New Orleans tourism industry and our member companies. Under our recently rebranded name of New Orleans & Company, and as part of our ongoing evolution, we will serve our mission as a majority privately funded destination marketing organization, executing comprehensive meetings, business, leisure, public relations and communications, and special events sales and marketing programs across all domestic and international platforms. And as our city continues to evolve and grow, we are fortunate to have hundreds of rooms of new hotel product, many new restaurant and retail openings, new cultural, steamboat, and service assets and major renovations to the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, all helping influence decision makers and visitors to choose New Orleans as their top destination for 2020 and beyond.”

The 2020 Board of Directors Executive Committee:

Amy Reimer Sileo (Chairman of the Board)

David Bilbe, Omni Royal-Orleans (Chair-Elect)

Steve Caputo, Hotel Monteleone (Past Chair)

Steve Pettus, Dickie Brennan & Company (Treasurer)

Darryl Berger, The Berger Company (Secretary)

Jim Cook, Sheraton New Orleans Hotel (Assistant Secretary)

Ron Forman, Audubon Nature Institute

Doug Thornton, ASM Global

Ex Officios:

Brandy Christian, Port of New Orleans

Kevin Dolliole, New Orleans Aviation Director at the Louis Armstrong International Airport (MSY)

Stan Harris, Louisiana Restaurant Association (LRA)

Greg Rusovich, Business Council of New Orleans and the River Region (BCNO)/GNO, Inc.

Melvin Rodrigue, New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Steve Caputo, Greater New Orleans Hotel and Lodging Association (GNOHLA)

At Large:

Mickal Adler, Coleman E. Adler & Sons

Zeid Ammari, Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts

Dottie Belletto, NOCCI

Julia Bland, Louisiana Children’s Museum*

Tod Chambers, Roosevelt Hotel*

Henry Coaxum, Coaxum Enterprises*

Terry Epton, Hosts Global, New Orleans

David Gallo, Gallo Mechanical*

Al Groos, Royal Sonesta*

Tom Leonhard, HRI Properties

Quentin Messer, New Orleans Business Alliance (NOLABA)

David Piscola, Hilton New Orleans Riverside

Frank Quinn, Outlet Collection at Riverwalk

Stephen Watson, National WWII Museum

Charlee Williamson, Ralph Brennan Restaurant Group

Jimmie Woods, Metro Service Group

*Newly appointed for 2020

The Nominating Committee received nominations from New Orleans & Company members and selected board candidates based on their industry knowledge, experience and diversity. The slate was elected by New Orleans & Company’s membership at the Annual Business Meeting held on December 12, 2019.





