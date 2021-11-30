New Orleans City Council Candidates to Debate Water Issues

NEW ORLEANS — At least four of eight New Orleans City Council runoff candidates will meet in person on Tuesday, Nov. 30 for a debate focusing on green infrastructure, stormwater drainage and flooding, coastal restoration, hurricane protection and Sewerage & Water Board water shutoffs. Another City Council candidate who won election outright will also speak at the event, which is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Broadside, 600 N. Broad Street. The debate is hosted by the Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans, Urban Conservancy and Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana, and it is sponsored by National Wildlife Federation.

Three women who lead New Orleans-based nonprofits will moderate the debate. They are Jessica Dandridge of the Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans, Dana Eness of Urban Conservancy and Kim Reyher of the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana.

“Everybody should be here because water impacts every aspect of our lives,” said Dandridge. “Whether you’re focused on safety, criminal justice, education, food justice or any other issue, water is at the center of it.”

Doors will open at 5 p.m. The event is open to the public and media. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. To attend, register here.