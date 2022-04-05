New Orleans Chefs Auction Private Meal to Benefit Ukraine

Chefs Mason Hereford, Nina Compton, and Isaac Toups (Photo Courtesy of World Central Kitchen’s Chefs for Ukraine)

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — James Beard finalist, Isaac Toups, owner of Toups Meatery in New Orleans, is teaming up with award-winning Chef Nina Compton of Compère Lapin and Bywater American Bistro and Chef Mason Hereford, owner of Bon Appetit’s “Best New Restaurants in America 2017” Turkey and the Wolf and Molly’s Rise and Shine, to host a one-of-a-kind curated private in-home dinner for ten to benefit World Central Kitchen’s (WCK) Chefs for Ukraine.

“We’re devastated by the tragic events happening in Ukraine. Having worked with WCK throughout the pandemic to feed the New Orleans community, we know the incredible work they do and want to support their efforts on the front lines in Ukraine,” Toups said.

The auction winner will enjoy an extravagant culinary experience, tailored to their preference, from this trio of renowned award-winning Chefs. It will include multiple courses with wine and/or cocktail pairings, as well as the opportunity to engage and socialize with some of New Orleans’ culinary greats.

Opening bids start at $10,000 and can be made at Rally Up. Bidding is open now and will close on April 20, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.