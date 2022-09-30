New Orleans Chamber of Commerce Announces Early Bird Pricing for 2023

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce has partnered with its presenting sponsor, Fidelity Bank P.O.W.E.R (Potential of Women Entrepreneurs Realized), to host its annual Power Up: Women’s Leadership Conference. The all-inclusive professional development conference, which is a collaboration of local women’s organizations and network partners, will begin at 8 a.m. on April 19, 2023 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Early bird registration is open until Jan. 13, 2023 and offers savings to members and non-members.

The Power Up: Women’s Leadership Conference connects like-minded businesswomen pursuing career advancement and provides opportunities to help them accelerate their professional development with keynote speakers, multiple breakout sessions and ample networking opportunities. Sixteen women’s organizations throughout the region from diverse backgrounds will come together for the conference in an effort to support and provide resources to all women.

“The New Orleans Chamber and Fidelity Bank P.O.W.E.R are working diligently to ensure that the Power Up: Women’s Leadership Conference is an experience that businesswomen walk away from with more connections and resources to support their endeavors,” said Sandra Lombana Lindquist, New Orleans Chamber of Commerce’s president and CEO. “Each year it’s grown in awareness and attendance. In 2023, we are hoping to draw in over 700 attendees and keep the momentum going.”

Fidelity P.O.W.E.R. has confirmed Monica Pierre as the keynote speaker for this year’s event. Pierre is an Emmy award-wining reporter, talk show host and commentator and will speak to how women can employ storytelling for visibility, impact, and influence.

“Fidelity Bank is proud to partner with the New Orleans Chamber to present the Power Up conference for the fifth year,” said Chris Ferris, president and CEO of Fidelity Bank & NOLA Lending. “With over 1,500 members, one of the biggest benefits of our P.O.W.E.R program is that Fidelity Bank brings women leaders together to learn from and inspire each other and the Power Up conference helps us achieve that mission.”