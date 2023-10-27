New Orleans Chamber Announces Speakers for Dec. 8 Meeting

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce will host its 2023 annual meeting on Friday, Dec. 8 at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside.

The keynote presentation, “Driving New Orleans Forward in 2024,” will feature a panel discussion moderated by Mark Romig, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of New Orleans & Company. Panelists include Brandy Christian, president and CEO, Port of New Orleans; Troy Henry, managing partner, Henry Consulting – Bayou Phoenix; Louis Lauricella, managing member, Lauricella Land Company – River District Neighborhood; and Samir Mowad, senior vice president and general manager, Harrah’s New Orleans Casino & Hotel.

Newell Normand of WWL-AM FM radio will also broadcast live from the meeting.

The chamber has more than 1,200 member businesses.