New Orleans Chamber Announces 2023 Executive Committee

Todd Matherne, CEO of Renaissance Publishing, is the 2023 executive committee chair of the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce.

NEW ORLEANS — On Dec. 6, the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce announced its 2023 executive committee led by Chairman Todd Matherne, CEO of Renaissance Publishing. Matherne will replace Mindy Nunez Airhart, president and CEO of SSE Steel Fabrication, as executive committee chair.

“As one of the largest chambers in the state, the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce’s top priority is to foster opportunity and growth for local businesses,” said Sandra Lombana Lindquist, New Orleans Chamber president and CEO. “We would like to thank Mindy for her dedicated service and welcome the new executive committee leadership that will lead us through another great year.”

Joining Matherne on the executive committee are Roderic Teamer, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, as vice chairman; Shelina Davis, Louisiana Public Health Institute, as treasurer; and Elizabeth Ellison-Frost, Chalmette Refining – PBF Energy, as secretary. Airhart will serve as the immediate past chairwoman.

Several new members have also joined the New Orleans Chamber board of directors:

Bill Aaron, Aaron & Gianna PLC

Jolie Bernard, The Bernard Group LLC

Paige Sensenbrenner, Adams and Reese LLP

Michael Neelly, WDSU- TV

Elizabeth Manshel, ITC Creative Branding

Ryan Rodrigue, Hub International Limited

