New Orleans Chamber and Partners Promote ‘Keep It Clean NOLA Challenge’

NEW ORLEANS — LifeCity is partnering with New Orleans & Company and the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce to promote sustainable practices in the City of New Orleans through the Keep it Clean Campaign. The partners will host a free workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25 at the New Orleans Marriott. Panelists will share ways they are making an impact in the city and they will talk about how businesses can implement steps to be more environmentally friendly. Attendees can connect with sustainable resource providers and sign up to participate in the Keep it Clean Challenge on site.

Topics will include:

Ways to lower your energy bill and save money through Energy Smart Initiatives

Easy ways to start diverting waste from the landfill

Easy ways to implement green infrastructure to reduce flooding

Meet service providers who can help you reach your goals for Zero Waste, Water, and Energy Goals

Increase traffic to your business

Making a bigger impact on your community and the Earth