New Orleans Career Center Executive Director Named to City Board

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Career Center Founding Executive Director Claire Jecklin has been tapped to chair the youth committee of the New Orleans Workforce Development Board. The youth committee chair serves as the liaison between NOLA Youth Works and the NOWDB and as convener of leaders of existing youth collaborative tables across New Orleans. The committee will provide advice and counsel to the NOWDB in developing appropriate programming for Youth Works and in reviewing and recommending for approval the budget of funds available to support youth development programming.

Jecklin has served as a member of the NOWDB since 2019.