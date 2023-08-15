New Orleans Career Center Announces Staff Additions, Promotion

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Career Center has announced several staff additions and a promotion. Each role extends the organization’s capacity to serve as many as 1,000 trainees a year across its high school and adult programs.

New Hires

Janelle DeJan joined NOCC as building trades industry and partnerships manager/instructor. A master electrician, DeJan honed her craft over 20 years working on flood-damaged homes and commercial projects. She became a trades instructor specifically to increase minority leadership roles and participation in the electrical industry.

Latasha Duncan has begun as a pre-nursing/nursing instructor. She has nearly 30 years of nursing experience, is a family nurse practitioner, and holds multiple additional nursing practice certifications.She most recently served as a neuro-oncology chemotherapy nurse at Tulane Cancer Center treating patients with rare brain tumors.

Lisa Encalade has been hired as director of facilities and transportation. In this role, she oversees day-to-day operations of NOCC’s new building and manages trainee transportation to and from their high schools. Encalade previously worked in operations for InspireNOLA Charter Schools, Renew Charter Schools and the Recovery School District.

Rickey Henry joined NOCC as digital media/IT training manager and instructor. As a graphic design, art, and technology instructor, Henry brings the perfect combination of skills and experience to develop NOCC’s digital media and production pathways. Most recently, he served as CTE coordinator for New Orleans College Prep.

Lauren Miller has been hired as adult rapid reskill program coordinator. In this role, Miller develops and implements program strategies for worksite development, skills training, recruitment, referral, and coordination of additional services for adult trainees. Miller was previously a high school Spanish teacher and nonprofit operations support contractor.

Brittany Oden was hired as NOCC’s new receptionist. Oden previously served as a customer service coordinator at the Tulane Cancer Center.

Terrance Payne joined NOCC as building trades curriculum and recruiting manager/instructor. He moved to New Orleans specifically to pursue a career teaching skilled trades to local students. Payne has worked in a wide range of construction fields, including flooring, carpentry, and heavy machinery operation.

Anthonise Reese joined as director of high school. Reese was previously director of career and technical education and a CTE advisor at Warren Easton Charter High School. At NOCC, she leads high school training and oversees all instructional staff. She brings more than 20 years of CTE and education experience to her new role.

Austin Richards joined NOCC as digital marketing specialist. In this role, Richards will plan and execute social media and digital marketing efforts on behalf of NOCC to extend the organization’s reputation and reach into the community.

Tanara Tenette has been hired as director of healthcare training. In this role, Tenette will lead NOCC’s healthcare pathways, supervising healthcare instructors and overseeing their continued professional development. Tenette brings more than 20 years of academic and instructional leadership, along with direct healthcare experience, to this role.

Brittney Y. Williams joined as transition coordinator. In this role, she acts as both super-supporter and liaison between trainees and their families and the next step, whether further training, employment or both. Williams brings experience in higher education, behavioral health and secondary education to help trainees explore and prepare for their post-graduation lives.

Promotion

Courtney Guidry has been promoted to director of work-based learning and apprenticeships. Guidry cultivates and manages NOCC’s work-based learning partnerships with local and regional employers. She also coordinates with the Louisiana Workforce Commission, unions, and employers to develop and maintain pre-apprenticeships and registered apprenticeships in high-demand industry sectors. Guidry was previously NOCC’s lead engineering/manufacturing instructor and work-based learning coordinator.