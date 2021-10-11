New Orleans Career Center Adds Senior Level Staff

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Career Center has added two people to its senior level staff: Jake Gleghorn, director of strategic initiatives, and Martha McKnight, development and capital campaign director.

Gleghorn brings 10 years of teaching and education leadership. He is a seasoned strategic planning lead and worked to build and implement a 10-year vision for learning and community at a New Orleans public school. He also worked as a school leader and strategist for a teacher training program where he created and scaled data and management systems across teams to align collective impact. Gleghorn holds a master’s degree in education leadership from LSU and a bachelor’s degree in of business administration from University of Texas at Austin. He is also a nationally board-certified teacher.

McKnight brings 35 years of nonprofit management experience to her role at NOCC. A veteran at creating strategic partnerships, growing institutions, and fundraising for K-16 education, she will lead NOCC’s first capital campaign. McKnight helped build NOCCA Riverfront, served as Tulane’s director of corporate and foundation relations, and supported various public school charter management organizations post-Katrina. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in English at Yale University.