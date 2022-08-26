New Orleans, Boston Musicians Collaborate to Improve Business Skills

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — From the Ella Project:

The Ella Project, the New Orleans Jazz Museum and the Arts & Business Council of Greater Boston have announced a new partnership to develop the music business skills and opportunities for musicians in New Orleans and Boston. Supported by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Ella Project is expanding its multi-week Crescendo program to audiences in both cities via Zoom, bringing in presenters from both communities and building in networking and idea sharing opportunities.

Crescendo is an eight-week music business intensive designed by the Ella Project and hosted by the New Orleans Jazz Museum. The first session kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 on the third floor of the Museum at 400 Esplanade Ave. The program is designed for the independent working musician and focuses on intellectual property, publishing and royalties, touring, releasing records, publicity, accounting, and legacy building. There is no charge for musicians to attend, and it is not required to attend all eight sessions, but registration is required via the Ella Project’s website, EllaNola.org While New Orleans artists will join in person at the Jazz Museum, sessions will be also streamed to a live audience of musicians in Boston. The Oct. 11 session will be presented live from Boston and streamed back to participants in the audience in New Orleans. The program is led by musician and music business professional Lou Hill and attorney Bri Whetstone. They will be joined by local guest speakers, as well as Jim Grace, executive director of the Arts & Business Council of Greater Boston, and Luke Blackadar, the Council’s deputy director.

“The business side of a music practice can be complex and ever changing,” said Grace. “We appreciate the Ella Project’s work and leadership in this area and for sharing this wonderful program with our local community. We’re very excited to work with them and get to know the musicians of New Orleans!”.

A full schedule, registration information, and bios of lead presenters Lou Hill and Bri Whetstone, can be found at https://ellanola.org/crescendo2022.