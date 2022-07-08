New Orleans BioInnovation Wraps Webinar Series on Funding for Biotech

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans BioInnovation Center, in conjunction with a collaborative of partner accelerators, launched a series of six panel discussions called Bench to BARDA focused on how innovators can take their solutions from the benchtop to the Biomedical Advanced Research & Development Authority. The series took place June 14-July 1.

BARDA is an entity within the Department of Health & Human Services that advances innovations tackling some of our nation’s greatest health security threats. NOBIC is one of 13 incubators and accelerators across the U.S. that has partnered with BARDA to help provide crucial resources to early-stage innovators. The Bench to BARDA series was a collaborative effort between incubators and accelerators who are partnered with them through their Division of Research, Innovation & Ventures (DRIVe.) The program was aimed at educating biotech, life sciences and health security startups on how they can enter the pipeline to the BARDA portfolio, opening up funding opportunities.

NOBIC’s BARDA DRIVe Innovation program manager, Dr. Ha’reanna Campbell, was one of the primary leads on the collaboration, also hosting and participating in a number of the panels.

“We hope attendees walked away with a better understanding of what opportunities are right for them given their technology readiness level, where and when to engage with the right governmental partners, and how to obtain funding at all stages of development,” said Campbell. “While this program was national it can generate an economic impact here in South Louisiana (at NOBIC) where we are primed to be the next robust health sciences and biotechnology hub as part of the Gulf Coast Health Sciences Corridor.”

The goal of this series was to provide startups with insight into the resources available to them throughout their commercialization journey. In NOBIC lead Panel Discussion 4, How can early-stage companies work with BARDA, experts with specific backgrounds provided an overview of key resources available to innovators to help fund and advance their solution from early stages of development through late stages, as well as provide guidance on how to navigate the funding opportunities within BARDA and the BARDA DRIVe. AIDAR Health & Advanced Animal Diagnostics, two BARDA-funded awardees, explained what their experience working with BARDA was like and the kind of support they received outside of the funding.

The series was a collaboration between the New Orleans BioInnovation Center, Biolicity, First Flight Venture Center, Purdue University, New York State Center for Biotechnology, UMASS M2D2, University City Science Center and University of Missouri.

For more information on the full series visit the event page here. For more information about the New Orleans BioInnovation Center, visit NOBIC’s website: neworleansbio.com. For more information about BARDA, visit their webpage on the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services website here.