New Orleans-based Revolo Biotherapeutics Activates Clinical Trial and Commences Enrollment in Phase 2 Clinical Study of ‘1104 in Allergic Disease in the UK

NEW ORLEANS/LONDON (press release) – New Orleans-based Revolo Biotherapeutics (“Revolo Bio” or the “Company”), a company developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic diseases, announced today that a clinical study has been activated and patient enrollment is underway in a Phase 2 allergen sensitivity study in the UK evaluating the safety and efficacy of its first-in-class peptide, ‘1104, for the treatment of allergic disease.

“This is great progress for our revolutionary company, and we are excited to initiate this Phase 2 trial to evaluate the potential of ‘1104 to significantly change the treatment landscape for allergic diseases,” said Jonathan Rigby, chief executive officer of Revolo Bio. “We have been thoroughly impressed with the efficacy and safety that ’1104 has demonstrated in pre-clinical and clinical studies respectively. With its ability to reduce and reset the inflammatory cellular response to a wide range of allergens, we believe ‘1104 has great potential to improve the disease management and overall well-being of patients living with allergic diseases, through less frequent dosing and a lack of immunosuppression. We look forward to data from this important study.”

The Phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ‘1104 in 60 participants with moderate to severe grass pollen allergy.

About ‘1104

‘1104 is a first-in-class peptide derived from a natural immune-regulatory protein, mTB Chaperonin 60.1 that is involved in resetting the immune system. Revolo Bio is advancing ‘1104 through two Phase 2 trials: one in patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and one in patients with allergen sensitivity, while exploring its potential for other allergic diseases.

About Revolo Biotherapeutics

Revolo Biotherapeutics is developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic disease, without the immune system suppression seen with current therapies. Its two drug candidates, ‘1805 and ‘1104, a protein and a peptide respectively, reset the immune system by preventing the chronic pro-inflammatory immune response that results in autoimmune or allergic disease. ‘1805 is a modified analogue of a key protein in immune function and is entering clinical development for its second Phase 2 trial in moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis and a Phase 2 clinical trial in non-infectious uveitis. ‘1104 is a peptide derived from a natural immune-regulatory protein and is entering Phase 2 clinical development for patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and allergic disease. The disease-agnostic mechanism of action of Revolo Biotherapeutics’ assets provides a potential platform for the development of treatments for multiple autoimmune and allergic diseases.

For further information, please visit www.revolobio.com.