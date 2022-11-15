New Orleans-Based Rep Data Secures Series A of $6.25M

Patrick Stokes, CEO and founder of Rep Data

NEW ORLEANS — Rep Data, a full-service data collection firm for primary research, announced that it has closed a $6.25 million Series A round of funding led by Austin-based Recurring Capital Partners.The company hopes the funding round will accelerate its core vision of improving respondent data quality, which it says is the most “persistent pain point” in the research technology space. Rep Data also plans to “further its vision of making the market research process efficient, accurate and reliable, and elevating expert, premium service across all stages of the data collection process.”

“Rep Data has already made significant progress on our two founding principles of excellent service and unparalleled data quality,” said Patrick Stokes, the company’s founder and CEO. “This funding allows us to continue investing in premium talent, and truly put our money where our mouth is as we continue to lead data collection practices in the market research space. We will be making further investments to boost data quality, building a protective layer between survey panels and live survey opportunities, plus addressing other pivotal needs in the industry for reliable, consistent service and expert collaboration.”

Founded in 2020 by market research industry veterans, Rep Data claims year-over-year revenue growth of 140%. It has grown its team to 43 people serving 350 clients globally since inception. The company’s leadership team includes veterans who have spent time at Qualtrics, FocusVision, Lucid, Dynata and others.

“In the current market environment, real-time consumer insights are a mission-critical input to business decisions,” said Bradley McBride, managing director at Recurring Capital Partners. “Rep Data’s rapid growth underscores our conviction that they are uniquely positioned to deliver those reliable insights to organizations of all types. We’re thrilled to partner with a first-class management team as the company increasingly leverages technology alongside decades of industry experience to create a true market leader in the market research space.”