New Orleans-Based Juice Bar Expanding to the Northshore

Photo from Facebook

MANDEVILLE, La. – A new location of Main Squeeze Juice Co., a Louisiana-based juice and smoothie bar franchise, will open on Friday, June 25 at 3575 Hwy 190 in Mandeville.

The first Main Squeeze on the Northshore will be owned and operated by Mandeville native Zack Cheaney.

“As a Mandeville local, I completely understand the anticipation of our new location,” said Cheaney in a release. “Our town has continually grown, accommodating many young families and business travelers in recent years. Our health options are a bit limited here, so when Main Squeeze Juice Co. opened its doors in New Orleans, people started driving down to get their fix. After years of buildup, I’m proud to establish Mandeville’s first Main Squeeze location.”

Main Squeeze’s mission is to “make healthy easier with a nutritionist-designed, superfood-centric menu” featuring gluten-free and vegan offerings. The concept’s proprietary recipes feature nutritionist-designed cold-pressed juices and superfood smoothies, along with one-, three-, and five-day juice cleanse programs, shots, and acai bowls created from organic and wild-harvested acai berries from the Amazon rainforest.

“Main Squeeze’s strong philosophy of health and wellness goes beyond their menu items and is embodied by their people. As Mandeville continues to grow, people will be able to come into Main Squeeze not only for a healthy option, but for a community of people. I hope to create a central location for people to come together and enjoy one another’s company, and Main Squeeze provided the opportunity to do that,” said Cheaney

All weekend, the store will be offering $5 smoothies and free T-shirts for the first 200 customers of the day. The Northshore Humane Society to host an open adoption from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 26.

For more information, visit mainsqueezefranchise.com.