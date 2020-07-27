New Orleans Assessment Rolls are Open Until Aug. 17

NEW ORLEANS – Assessor Erroll Williams is reminding Orleans Parish property owners that the assessment rolls are open now until 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, property owners interested in appealing their assessed value are encouraged to do so online by clicking the Online Appeal of Taxable Valuation link on the homepage of nolaassessor.com. The link to appeal assessments will be active until 4 p.m., Aug. 20.

Property owners who would like to discuss an assessment with an appraiser or who need to apply for a Special Assessment Level (age/disability freeze) or a Homestead Exemption must schedule an appointment by clicking the Schedule Open Rolls Appointment link on nolaassessor.com.

Property owners may discuss their assessments with office staff until Aug. 17 but all appeals, Special Assessment Level applications and Homestead Exemption applications are due no later than 4 p.m. Aug. 20.

Meeting with a staff member in person should be viewed as a last resort. If possible, submit an appeal online or schedule a virtual or telephone appointment with staff through our website nolaassessor.com or by calling our office at (504) 658-1300.

If a property owner must meet with office staff in person, the Orleans Parish Assessor’s Office has Open Rolls locations at:

City Hall, 1300 Perdido, 4th Floor

Algiers Courthouse, 225 Morgan Street, 1st Floor

Lakeview Christian Center, 5885 Fleur De Lis Drive, 2nd Floor

River Gardens, 1871 Rousseau Street





