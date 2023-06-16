New Orleans-Area Hotels Look to Fill 1,000 Open Jobs

WASHINGTON – From the American Hotel & Lodging Association:

There are currently more than 1,000 open hotel jobs in the New Orleans area, according to Indeed.com.

Filling these positions is critical to the economic health of New Orleans and Louisiana. Last year alone, hotel guests spent more than $6.3 billion in destinations across the state, and Louisiana hotels generated nearly $1.1 billion in federal, state and local tax revenue.

Amid the busy summer travel season, hotels are looking to quickly fill open positions to meet travel demand. Hoteliers are offering potential hires a host of incentives to fill vacancies, according to a national survey of hoteliers conducted by the American Hotel & Lodging Association.

Seventy-five percent of respondents are increasing wages, 64% are offering greater flexibility with hours, and 36% are expanding benefits – but 87% say they are still unable to fill open positions.

Eighty-two percent of survey respondents indicate they are experiencing a staffing shortage, 26% severely so – meaning the shortage is impacting the hotel’s ability to operate. The most critical staffing need is housekeeping, with 40% ranking it as their top hiring need. Hotels, however, are seeking employees in a multitude of roles from entry-level through management.

These staffing challenges are resulting in historic career opportunities for hotel employees. There are more than 100,000 hotel jobs currently open across the nation, and as of April, national average hotel wages were at an all-time high of more than $23 per hour. Since the pandemic, average hotel wages (+26%) have increased faster than average wages throughout the general economy (+16%), and hotel benefits and flexibility are better than ever.

“The need for workers throughout the lodging industry continues to drive historic career opportunities for hotel employees, who are enjoying record wages and better benefits and flexibility than ever before,” said AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers. “That’s why AHLA and the AHLA Foundation remain focused on growing the industry’s talent pipeline through workforce recruitment and retention initiatives like the Foundation’s Empowering Youth and Registered Apprenticeship programs. But there is still more to be done. We need Congress to help address workforce shortages with bipartisan solutions, including those that create opportunities for more immigrants to enter the American economy.”

As of April, the United States had nearly 10.1 million job openings, but only 5.7 million unemployed people to fill them, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Congress can help hoteliers address workforce shortages by taking the following actions:

Expand the legal H-2B guest worker program by including an H-2B Returning Worker Exemption in the Fiscal Year 2024 Department of Homeland Security appropriations bill. The H-2B program is vital to helping independent hotels and resorts in remote vacation destinations fill seasonal roles, but the program is capped at 66,000 visas each year. AHLA is asking Congress to modify the H-2B nonimmigrant visa program by exempting returning workers from the inadequate 66,000 annual visa cap. These employees would provide critical staffing relief for seasonal small business hotels and help to rebuild the post-pandemic economy.

Cosponsor and pass the Asylum Seeker Work Authorization Act (255/H.R.1325). A historic number of asylum seekers are already housed in hotels across America. They are awaiting court dates and are following the legal process. Unfortunately, current law prevents them from legally working for at least six months, forcing them to rely on assistance from local governments and communities. This bipartisan legislation would help hotels address critical staffing needs by allowing asylum seekers to work as soon as 30 days after applying for asylum.