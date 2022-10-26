New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity Hires Tom Exnicios

NEW ORLEANS — Tom Exnicios has joined New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity as chief financial officer.

Most recently, Exnicios was a partner at Hannis T. Bourgeois, where he provided accounting, audit and advisory services to community banks and other financial institutions. Previously, he served as CFO with Fidelity Homestead Savings Bank and as president of Globe Homestead Savings Bank.

Exnicios was a member of NOAHH’s board of directors from 2012-2020 and served as the board’s president from 2018-2020. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants. He is also a member of the LCPA’s financial institutions committee. He holds a BS in accounting from Louisiana State University.

“With over 20 years of service to NOAHH, Tom is a longtime supporter and friend of our organization. Starting as a volunteer builder who would often give up vacation time to build with us to becoming board chair and now CFO, his deep knowledge of our organization’s operations and community impact make him the ideal fit for NOAHH. I am grateful to have someone with Tom’s financial expertise and experience on our leadership team,” said Marguerite Oestreicher, executive director of New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity.