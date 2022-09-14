New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity Hires Lynn Plaisance

NEW ORLEANS — Lynn Ann Plaisance has joined New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity as director of family services. She will guide individuals and families through the process of becoming a Habitat homeowner. Most recently, she practiced law in Missouri where she lived for 30 years. As a lawyer, Lynn was appointed by the court to represent children who were alleged victims of abuse and/or neglect. She worked closely with families to ensure that a loving, nurturing and protected home environment existed for the children’s return or placement.

Lynn received her law degree from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at Louisiana State University and her undergraduate degree from the University of Southwestern Louisiana. She is a graduate of John Ehret High School in New Orleans. “I am excited to help the hard-working families of New Orleans achieve their dream of affordable home ownership,” she said.