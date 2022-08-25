New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity Hires Leo Marsh

NEW ORLEANS — Leo Marsh is the new advocacy and community engagement manager at New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity, where he will work to raise awareness and resources to further affordable homeownership opportunities throughout the New Orleans area.

Marsh recently retired from his position as AT&T’s regional director of external affairs for the New Orleans area. He started with AT&T in 1982 and held a variety of leadership and operational positions throughout his career. He has served on the boards of the Louisiana Museum Foundation, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana and many other nonprofit organizations. In 2016, he was honored by the Young Leadership Council as a Role Model. He is a graduate of Louisiana State University.

“NOAHH is thrilled to welcome Leo to our advancement team. His many years of community engagement experience in the New Orleans market will no doubt create even more opportunities for the working people of New Orleans to achieve the dream of home ownership,” said Marguerite Oestreicher, executive director of New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity.