New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity Hires Albert Placide

NEW ORLEANS — Albert J. Placide III is the new director of human resources at the New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity.

Most recently, Placide served as the corporate regional HR manager of Gulf Coast Housing Partnership. He is a member of the New Orleans Society of Human Resources Management association and is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Delgado Community College.

“I’m delighted to welcome AJ to NOAHH’s leadership team. He brings a wealth of HR experience to our organization and I’m looking forward to working closely with him as we continue to grow in programming and capacity,” said NOAHH Executive Director Marguerite Oestreicher.