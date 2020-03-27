504.861.2077 | habitat-nola.org | 2900 Elysian Fields

ReStores:

2900 Elysian Fields, New Orleans

2425 Williams Blvd. Kenner

ABOUT

The New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity provides a hand up, not a hand out. Their First-Time Homebuyer Program provides an interest-free mortgage with no financial down payment to those candidates who work 350 hours with the ReStore and home-building programs. They also offer A Brush With Kindness, an affordable repair program that helps elderly and disabled homeowners remain in their homes.

DONATIONS

All manner of donations are encouraged, from running for NOAHH in the Crescent City Classic to creating a team for Women Build or donating to or volunteering in the ReStores. NOAHH also encourages financial donations through their website (donatenola.org), and sponsorships, special events or donations by mail or phone.

MISSION

The mission of New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity is to build affordable housing in partnership with hard-working local families, volunteers, donors and other supporters, building community by bringing together people of all backgrounds and creating lasting change and equity through homeownership.

EVENTS

NOAHH is known for their volunteer days—even a single volunteer day shows tangible change. Together, their volunteer days create a tide of change, beginning with a single family and rippling out to the community for generations to come. Affordable ownership is key to breaking the cycle of poverty and helping families grow and thrive. For companies interested in scheduling a customized volunteer day, NOAHH can provide lunch, entertainment or other lagniappe for a build day. Visit noahhvolunteer.org to volunteer or email Jim at jimd@habitat-nola.org for a special build.