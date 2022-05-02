New Orleans and Company Hosts Parade, Rally and Job Fair

Getty images

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans and Company, the city’s destination marketing organization, will celebrate National Tourism and Travel Week by hosting a parade, rally and industry job fair at various locations.

On Tuesday, May 3, there will be a press conference at Tableau, 616 St. Peter St. (8:30 a.m.) followed by a parade through the streets of the French Quarter to the Capital One Pavilion on Woldenberg Park.

On Wednesday, May 4, New Orleans and Company will host a hospitality job fest at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Hall B. (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) There will be 75 companies participating.

“National Tourism and Travel Week is a time when travel and tourism professionals across the country unite to celebrate the value travel holds for the economy, businesses, communities and personal well-being,” said a New Orleans and Company spokesperson in a press release. “This year’s theme is ‘The Future of Travel.’ This year’s theme explores how the travel industry can restore the workforce, help communities recover, foster sustainability, usher in new innovations and reconnect travelers in the U.S. and around the world.”

Special guests at the events will include Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and Don Welsh, Destinations International CEO.