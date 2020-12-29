New Orleans Airport Wins National Awards

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File

NEW ORLEANS—During the virtual 2020 Airports Council International-North America Excellence in Airport Marketing, Communications, and Customer Experience Awards last week, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) won awards for its work promoting the opening of the new terminal in November 2019 and for partnering to promote the virtual JetStream Music Festival hosted by Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in May. This work was led by MSY’s communication and marketing department, which was also a finalist in three other award categories.

“It is an honor to have our communications and marketing team recognized alongside our peers in the airport industry – especially for their tremendous efforts surrounding the opening of our new terminal,” said Kevin Dolliole, director of aviation for Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. “I am proud of their work and the work of the entire MSY team.”

MSY was also a finalist in several other categories. ACI-NA is an organization that represents airports and other aviation-related businesses in the United States and Canada. Airports across North America submitted entries in 20 categories in communications, marketing, and customer experience for this contest.