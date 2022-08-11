New Orleans Airport to Perform Emergency Exercise

NEW ORLEANS—The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) will hold its tri-annual full-scale emergency exercise from 9 a.m. until noon on Friday, Aug. 12. This emergency exercise tests the ability of MSY, its stakeholders and surrounding mutual aid agencies to respond to an emergency incident.

During the training session, the airport and mutual aid agencies will simulate an emergency scenario in a controlled environment. This mandatory Federal Aviation Administration exercise is done every three years and is designed to test the effectiveness of the response plans and procedures of the airport and participating agencies. Local fire departments, police units and emergency medical service providers are among the participants in the exercise. During this event, the Airport’s Emergency Operation Center will be activated.

The exercise will take place at the Airport’s South Campus facility near the former Concourse D and may include open fire and smoke. The public is advised that they may see fire, smoke or a number of emergency response vehicles as part of the exercise.