New Orleans Airport Named Best Airport in North America 2 Years in a Row

NEW ORLEANS – The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) received a top industry award for Best Airport in North America (5 to 15 million passengers per year) from the Airports Council International World’s 2022 Airport Service Quality program. The ASQ awards highlight the world’s best airports as judged by their customers who are surveyed while they are in the airport.

This is the second year in a row that MSY was awarded Best Airport in North America. MSY is one of only three airports in North America to win Best Airport recognition among those serving 5 to 15 million passengers per year.

“The passenger is the center of everything, and this is reflected in every aspect of the Airport Service Quality program,” ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said. “Travelers have spoken and recognized the successful efforts of these airport communities in providing outstanding customer experience. Congratulations to the best airports for customer experience worldwide.”

“For two years in a row, our passengers have named the Louis Armstrong Airport as the best in class,” said Kevin Dolliole, MSY director of aviation. “This achievement could not have been possible without the 4,000 plus Airport employees who represent hundreds of different stakeholders from our own New Orleans Aviation Board employees, airlines, TSA, police, taxi and shuttle drivers to skycaps, concessionaires, janitorial staff and parking attendants just to name a few. We’d like to congratulate our friends and colleagues from Indianapolis Airport and General Mitchell Airport in Milwaukee for taking the top spot along with us.”

The Airport Service Quality program is an international airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking program.