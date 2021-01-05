‘New Orleans 500’ Will Profile City’s Most Influential Leaders

NEW ORLEANS – Biz New Orleans magazine – the national award-winning monthly business publication – will publish the inaugural edition of the New Orleans 500, a book profiling the most influential leaders in greater New Orleans, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Click here to submit a nomination.

The New Orleans 500 will be a snapshot of the city’s most powerful and connected businesspeople divided into categories that reflect the essential sectors of the New Orleans economy – from accounting, architecture and the arts to technology, transportation and everything in between.

Included in the publication will be photos, bios and creative fun facts designed to showcase a bit about the people behind the titles.

“The New Orleans 500 will be an indispensable tool that provides valuable insights about the leaders who are making decisions that will affect the region now and for years to come,” said Todd Matherne, CEO and publisher of Renaissance Publishing, the company that produces Biz New Orleans. “New Orleans is not Atlanta, Dallas or Houston. It doesn’t have a host of Fortune 500 companies filling its office towers. It’s a ‘giant small town’ with a pre-pandemic tourism economy worth $10 billion a year, and an energy infrastructure primed to pivot to the challenges of our times.”

The Biz New Orleans editorial team will include people who are fascinating, have a big business footprint and reflect the growing diversity of the New Orleans business community. The list will be curated solely by the Biz editors, but suggestions are being accepted.