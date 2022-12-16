How to Attract and Retain Employees

New Orleans 500 Survey - December 2022

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — Since the arrival of the pandemic and the so-called “great resignation” that came with it, the rules have changed for employers looking to hire and retain employees. With “job hopping” the new normal, business owners and managers are dreaming up new ways to entice workers and keep them in house — since the alternative can be much more expensive. Employee benefits experts say employers should offer flexible work schedules and competitive salaries while increasing 401K contributions and childcare subsidies. Investing in employee development and creating a positive work environment are also essential. To that end, experts recommend surveying your employees to find out what’s most valuable to them.

Biz New Orleans asked members of the New Orleans 500 if their company has made any changes to work schedules or benefits to draw and keep employees during this era of hiring and retention difficulties. Here are some the notable responses:

“We are allowing some more hybrid work options and some remote options. We will continue to offer summer flexible work schedules although different than before. We also are considering additional college tuition benefits.” — Rochelle Ford, president of Dillard University

“We have maintained our flexible work location and hours policy from the pandemic to accommodate the changing needs of our employees. Our team members see this as a benefit and it is a straightforward and reasonable accommodation to make as an employer.” — Anwar Nasir, executive director of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra

“We are exploring remote work opportunities to access talent in other cities, and will potentially open a new office location in another region in 2023. We believe our salary, schedule and benefits are competitive, but it is difficult to recruit specialty design expertise in New Orleans.” — Andy Sternad, architect and urban designer at Waggonner & Ball Architecture/Environment

“We are in the process of re-evaluating our current work schedule to attract additional employees with more efficient and productive schedules that can benefit them and our members. Flex time can be an empowering option for employees to take charge of their own schedule as they complete specific tasks and still maintain some routine office hours.” — Lisa Barback, executive director of the Westbank Business & Industry Association

“We have a very flexible remote work policy. We have also created a Ministry of Fun Committee and a Wellness Works committee to engage and empower our workforce.” — Magdalen Bickford, managing member, New Orleans office of McGlinchey Stafford

“We’ve continued offering location flexibility that proved valuable during the pandemic.” — Cate Swinburn, co-founder and president YouthForce NOLA

“Locally has not experienced any hiring difficulties. Our last job listing had 400 applicants. We do offer full-time work-from-home, generous benefits and stock options.” — Mike Massey, founder and CEO of Locally