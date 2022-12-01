New Orleans 500 Close-Up: Mayra Piñeda

President & CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana

Did you know?

Piñeda is a local businesswoman who has earned accolades for her efforts to support the Hispanic business community and increase trade between Louisiana and Latin America. A former consul general of Honduras, she has served on several local boards, including the New Orleans Hispanic Heritage Foundation, JEDCO and the Resilient Louisiana Commission.

Go-to Restaurant: Galatoire’s

Best Fest: Jazz & Heritage Festival

Hidden Gem: Baru Latin Bistro

On the Horizon: We are very excited about our growth resulting in taking steps to purchase our own building to establish our headquarters.

Advice: Take risks and step outside your comfort zone.

Hobbies/Passions: Traveling and cooking

Best Part of the Job: The opportunity to change lives

Who Do You Admire: My mother