Kelisha Garrett

Education: University of Phoenix (MBA)

What’s your favorite New Orleans restaurant? Clesi’s

What’s your favorite festival? Jazz Festival

What’s your favorite “hidden gem” bar, restaurant, or business? The Delachaise

What’s something exciting on the horizon for your company/organization? The design and construction of multiple business innovation centers across Louisiana

What’s the best advice you’d give to others? Visualize things in completeness

What’s your hobby or passion? Landscape photography

What do you love about your job? Ensuring equality and equity across systems

Who do you admire? My parents

Did you know?

Garrett is on a mission to drive economic industry growth, performance and operational efficiencies through Gen-X Consulting Group, a boutique business-development firm. The licensed real estate agent also sits on the board of directors for the UNO Research and Technology Foundation and is the vice president and chief operating officer for the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Foundation.