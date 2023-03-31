Kelisha Garrett
Vice-President of Operations and Governmental Relations for the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Foundation and Principal Consultant for Gen-X Consulting Group | New Orleans 500 Close-Up April 2023
Education: University of Phoenix (MBA)
What’s your favorite New Orleans restaurant? Clesi’s
What’s your favorite festival? Jazz Festival
What’s your favorite “hidden gem” bar, restaurant, or business? The Delachaise
What’s something exciting on the horizon for your company/organization? The design and construction of multiple business innovation centers across Louisiana
What’s the best advice you’d give to others? Visualize things in completeness
What’s your hobby or passion? Landscape photography
What do you love about your job? Ensuring equality and equity across systems
Who do you admire? My parents
Did you know?
Garrett is on a mission to drive economic industry growth, performance and operational efficiencies through Gen-X Consulting Group, a boutique business-development firm. The licensed real estate agent also sits on the board of directors for the UNO Research and Technology Foundation and is the vice president and chief operating officer for the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Foundation.