New Orleans 500 Close-Up: Gregoire Tillery
Owner of We Dat’s Chicken & Shrimp
Did you know?
Tillery started We Dat’s Chicken & Shrimp in 2013, when he cashed in his 401(k) to buy a food truck. Almost a decade (and 262,000 Instagram followers) later, the company boasts four locations and a national reputation for its “Wuzzam” wings and philanthropic efforts. We Dat’s purple and gold color scheme is an homage to Tillery’s alma mater, Edna Karr High School.
What’s the best advice you’ve received?
“Never give up … and tuition isn’t free.”
If you weren’t doing what you’re doing now, what would your dream career be?
Sports agent
What’s your hidden talent?
“I’m pretty good at guessing what’s going to happen next in movies, LOL.”
What’s your favorite Jazz Fest food?
Crawfish bread
What’s your poboy pick?
Half shrimp, half hot sausage
What’s your snoball style?
Piña colada
Favorite parade?
Trucks
What’s your go-to festival?
Essence Fest