New Orleans 500 Close-Up: Gregoire Tillery

Did you know?

Tillery started We Dat’s Chicken & Shrimp in 2013, when he cashed in his 401(k) to buy a food truck. Almost a decade (and 262,000 Instagram followers) later, the company boasts four locations and a national reputation for its “Wuzzam” wings and philanthropic efforts. We Dat’s purple and gold color scheme is an homage to Tillery’s alma mater, Edna Karr High School.

What’s the best advice you’ve received?

“Never give up … and tuition isn’t free.”

If you weren’t doing what you’re doing now, what would your dream career be?

Sports agent

What’s your hidden talent?

“I’m pretty good at guessing what’s going to happen next in movies, LOL.”

What’s your favorite Jazz Fest food?

Crawfish bread

What’s your poboy pick?

Half shrimp, half hot sausage

What’s your snoball style?

Piña colada

Favorite parade?

Trucks

What’s your go-to festival?

Essence Fest