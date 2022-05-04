New Observatory and Attraction Now Open Atop Four Seasons

NEW ORLEANS – The Vue Orleans observatory and cultural exhibit is now open at the top of the recently renovated Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences in the former World Trade Center building at the foot of Canal Street. The $30 million attraction, co-developed by Woodward Design+Build CEO Paul Flower, offers 360-degree views of the New Orleans cityscape as well as high-tech exhibits created by and featuring local culture bearers.

The first phase of the roughly $500 million renovation of the circa 1968 structure was complete in August. Four Seasons partnered with developers Carpenter & Company Inc. and Woodward Interests on the project.

At Vue Orleans, visitors will learn about contemporary local musicians — Irma Thomas and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, for instance — as well as 300 years of New Orleans history.

“For years, we’ve been gathering stories from local historians, artists, musicians, Mardi Gras Indians, chefs, business leaders and directors of second lines, intending to curate a state-of-the-art cultural experience and share the real story of New Orleans — what it was, what it is and what it all means,” said Flower in a press release. “Vue Orleans is a fresh look at one of the world’s most historic and beloved cities.”

The Vue Orleans experience begins with a street-level display that features local artwork and the opportunity to “interact” with historical figures portrayed by actors on life-sized touchscreens. A 34-floor elevator ride includes additional content that tells the story of New Orleans. Other features include the Story Café featuring PBS Chef Kevin Belton and author Poppy Tooker, a trumpet-shaped listening station, a virtual riverboat experience, a virtual “vue finder” and a short film featuring Dr. Henry Louis Gates.

Vue Orleans is located at 2 Canal Street in New Orleans. Timed tickets to are available for $30 at www.VueOrleans.com.