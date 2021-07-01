It’s been an unprecedented year for us all — a year full of challenges, but also new opportunities. In our fifth annual class of New & Notables, we honor 12 individuals that have spent the last year taking on the kind of ventures and leadership roles destined to lead our region into a new era.

“I think the pandemic has taught us a lot about being focused on being the employer of choice.”

Michael DiSimone

CEO, Link Restaurant Group



“This [virus] has shed more light on the disproportionality of how minorities are affected by diseases in this country.”

Dr. Stacy Greene

Infectious Disease Lead, DePaul Community

Health Centers



“Healthcare has gotten very business-like, but this still feels more like a family.”

Richard Tanzella

CEO, East Jefferson General Hospital

“We get to really craft this company and make something special with it from the bottom up.”

Meagen Moreland-Taliancich

Co-founder and Chief Brand Officer, Happy Raptor Distilling

“I know that if we’re successful at what we do, it’s helping to grow our economy, creating more jobs, more opportunities for people,” he said. “That’s what drives me.”

Louis Lauricella

Managing Member, Lauricella Land Company

“The goal is to build the NOCCA of STEM,” Mackie explained. “We can change an entire community. community.”

Dr. Calvin Mackie

Founder and CEO, STEM NOLA

“For a variety of reasons, the practice of constructing the built world has been slow to take advantage of the technological progress that’s been made in other industries.”

Joshua Webb

Technology and Innovation Leader, Palmisano

“I want to know what are your dreams, what are your visions, and how can the foundation help you.”

Christine Bried

Executive Director, Jefferson Community Foundation

“We have to provide safe, reliable and affordable power to our customers while addressing climate change.”

Deanna Rodriguez

President and CEO, Entergy New Orleans

“Homeowners and developers need to know if they are facing a stormwater management situation, and so do the professionals like the realtors and appraisers.”

Greg and Nicole Nixon

Owners, Ubuntu Construction

“We are at a unique moment to get serious about the affordability of our housing stock,” she added. “I hope to be part of the solution.”

Jackie Dadakis

President and CEO, Green Coast Enterprises