New N.O. Tourism Campaign Based on Spotify Playlist

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans & Company – formerly the New Orleans Convention and Visitors Bureau – is promoting New Orleans music and culture with a new multimedia campaign that will reach viewers via digital advertising, cable TV and streaming TV services. There are also two related playlists on the Spotify digital music service.

Titled “Offline Playlist,” the leisure marketing campaign celebrates the power of music to bring unlikely people together in New Orleans every night of the week. Video was shot during a concert at Preservation Hall in July 2019 that featured a variety of artists who represent different styles of New Orleans music heard on Spotify. The television spots feature clips and soundbites from the filming of the concert. The project also includes a feature film, social media content and merchandise.

“New Orleans has many wonderful assets, and music is at the heart of our great city. It is universally loved by both residents and visitors,” said Mark Romig, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at New Orleans & Company. “The Offline Playlist celebrates the diverse sounds of New Orleans at Preservation Hall and gives us an opportunity to shed light on our artists, the rich music scene and the essence of New Orleans in a memorably authentic way.”

