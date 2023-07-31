New Music Business Accelerator Taking Applications

NEW ORLEANS — The Idea Village has launched a new music business accelerator called Metronome, powered by the IDEAinstitute program. The program will be a specialized track inside the IDEAinstitute Fall 2023 accelerator that is specifically customized for entrepreneurs who seek to solve problems or create new opportunities in the music industry. Applications are now open and will remain open until Friday, Aug. 25 at midnight central time (CT). The 10-week program begins Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Metronome’s mission is to support entrepreneurs in the music industry with the programming, resources, and mentorship needed to create thriving businesses that cultivate and grow the city’s music and cultural economy.



Metronome is seeking founders who aim to disrupt and support innovation in many distinct areas of the music industry, including the recording industry, digital music distribution, music software, live performances, touring and hardware consumer products.

“Given that New Orleans is the birthplace of jazz, a genre based and built on innovation, establishing this new accelerator track feels like a natural fit for our community,” said Program Director Megan Balch. “We are thrilled to offer this new program as a way to support bold entrepreneurs ready to create game-changing businesses for the music industry. Founders who are working to disrupt the ways that we create and/or consume culture today have the potential to significantly impact the incredible musicians and artists across our great city, and far beyond.”

“This programming will ensure that the next wave of change within the music industry will take place here in New Orleans,” said Josh Fleig, senior vice president of business development at Greater New Orleans Inc. “The tools and knowledge gained from this initiative will be the secret ingredient in powering the growth of participating startups. We look forward to seeing the new companies that will grow from Metronome’s music business accelerator, powered by IDEAinstitute.”

On Thursday, Aug. 10, Greater New Orleans Inc., the Idea Village, New Orleans & Company, Louisiana Entertainment, and the City of New Orleans will host a Metronome launch event at Tipitina’s. At this celebratory evening, attendees will learn about multiple new programs in the works to support founders in the music industry and additional opportunities for artists seeking new ways to monetize their music. The event will be hosted by musicians and entrepreneurs Joshua Starkman and Allie Baby. There will be live music performances from leading New Orleans cutting-edge artists such as Water Seed, PELL, SaxKixAve, and more – many of whom also performed as part of the inaugural NOEW Fest last March as part of New Orleans Entrepreneur Week’s celebration of innovation + culture.

The Aug. 10 event is planned for 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Tipitina’s – 501 Napoleon Avenue, and is free to attend.

The broader cohort of IDEAinstitute is open to entrepreneurs across all industries and is one of many startup accelerator programs offered by the Idea Village, a nonprofit business accelerator founded in New Orleans over 20 years ago.