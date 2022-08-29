New Mississippi Riverboat American Symphony Sets Sail from Port NOLA

Port NOLA President and CEO Brandy D. Christian and Port NOLA Commissioner Joseph Toomy presented a plaque and maiden voyage certificate to American Symphony Captain Greg Scheiferstein at an Aug. 26 ceremony.

NEW ORLEANS – The inaugural sailing of American Cruise Lines’ American Symphony departed Aug. 27 from the Port of New Orleans. The cruise passenger vessel is the fifth riverboat in ACL’s new series and adds to its four other homeported cruise vessels in New Orleans.

The river cruise vessel will become the ninth that New Orleans hosts year-round.

“Inland river cruising continues to show tremendous growth in Port NOLA’s cruise portfolio and this vessel is the latest crown jewel in American Cruise Lines’ fleet of modern riverine vessels sailing the Mississippi River from the city of New Orleans,” said Brandy D. Christian, Port of New Orleans president and CEO, in a press release. “The history and charm of our vibrant city combined with the unique offerings of sailing the Mississippi River makes cruising from New Orleans an ideal experience for increasing numbers of riverboat passengers.”

The American Symphony is a sister ship to American Melody, which debuted in 2021. Accommodating 175 guests, the Symphony features five decks and offers private balcony staterooms. If features a patented opening bow and retractable gangway, as well as the fifth deck skywalk with an ellipse that cantilevers over the restaurant below. It also offers lounges inside and out, a grand dining room, a fitness center and a yoga studio.

“American Symphony is part of our ongoing commitment to leading the U.S. River Cruise market by introducing innovative small ships every year,” said Charles B. Robertson, president and CEO of American Cruise Lines. “Smaller is better on the rivers. We look forward to American Symphony’s first season on the Mississippi, as well as the introduction of sister ship American Serenade early next year.”

See a virtual 360-degree tour at American Cruise Lines Virtual Riverboat Tour.