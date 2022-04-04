New Magazine Highlights Louisiana Attractions

(Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (press release) – The new Louisiana Sunshine Magazine is chock-full of beautiful photography and information on experiences and attractions located all across the state.

This year’s magazine features local artist, celebrity ambassador and American Idol winner Laine Hardy. As a Louisiana native, Laine takes great pride in his home state and has partnered with the Louisiana Office of Tourism to promote this one-of-a-kind destination. Laine most recently performed with The Hot 8 Brass Band on Louisiana’s award-winning Tournament of Roses parade float.

“Our tourism industry is roaring back to life following two challenging years,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “Communities all across Louisiana are excited to welcome visitors with the world-class hospitality our people are known for. We have had a blast working with Laine Hardy in promoting our state to visitors. His extraordinary talent and fun personality really embody what Louisiana is all about.”

To request your free copy of Louisiana Sunshine Magazine or check out the digital version, visit LouisianaTravel.com.