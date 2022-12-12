New Leaders Chosen for New Orleans SCORE Chapter

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans SCORE has announced Ed Wallace as its new chapter chair and David Hoang as vice chair. Their terms began Nov. 15. The new leaders will coordinate community outreach, recruiting and the chapter’s small business mentoring and workshop programs.

“Ed’s and David’s selection as chapter leaders will have a very positive impact,” said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston.“They have shown tremendous dedication to the New Orleans business community. They will ensure the superior level of service that New Orleans SCORE offers to area businesses.”

Wallace is a litigation partner at the New Orleans law firm Frilot LLC. He graduated from Emory University and then obtained his JD from Tulane School of Law where he served as an adjunct professor of Trial Advocacy for over 20 years. Hoang is a local real estate investor and entrepreneur with degrees from Duke and Southern Methodist universities.

New Orleans SCORE has provided mentoring, education and other resources for local entrepreneurs since 1964. Volunteer mentors, workshop presenters and subject matter experts have years of experience and a wide range of expertise.