New, Larger Ronald McDonald House Opens at Children’s Hospital

NEW ORLEANS – On Dec. 8, Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana opened the doors to its new larger facility at Children’s Hospital New Orleans, providing housing to families from the region whose children receive medical services in New Orleans.

“Today has been a long-awaited day for our organization,” said RMHC-SLA Executive Director Grace McIntosh. “We cannot thank our community and supporters enough for turning our dream into a reality. With more than 70% of our families seeking treatment at Children’s Hospital New Orleans, this house is going to allow us to provide a home away from home for families who need it most.”

The 17,500-square-foot house increases accommodations for families by 47% with 22 guest rooms, nine of which can accommodate four or more guests with adjoining room options for additional family members. Families will also have access to a 64-person dining room, an outdoor barbecue space, game room, playroom, library and other community spaces. The number and size of the community spaces in the house allows for more onsite volunteer-led activities.

Children’s Hospital New Orleans jointly funded the more than $6 million project located in two historic buildings on the State Street side of its campus.

“At Children’s Hospital, we’re building an environment of health centered on delivering expert care for kids with an extraordinary patient and family experience,” said John R. Nickens IV, the hospital’s president and CEO. “The Ronald McDonald House expands access to housing for those in need, while providing peace of mind and respite for families on our park-like campus that is specially designed for children and families.”

Since RMHC-SLA’s founding in December 1983, it has served more than 20,000 families from greater New Orleans and across the country.