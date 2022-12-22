New Kia Dealership Coming to Covington

COVINGTON, La. — Gulf States Real Estate Services and Gulf States Construction Services are developing a new Kia car dealership in St. Tammany Parish.

Kevin Szura, Kia of Covington dealer principal, contacted Beth Lemonier, Gulf States commercial agent, for assistance locating a prominent five-acre parcel for the new dealership. The project will be located in the northeast quadrant of Interstate 12 and Highway 190 in Covington.

GSCS has been contracted to oversee the design, development and construction of the facility, which is due to open in 2023. Site and civil engineering will be delivered by Covington-based Hightide Engineering.

“Being able to find an experienced commercial realtor like Beth representing a reputable and proven company to locate the perfect site, handle all land purchase negotiations, due diligence, permitting and construction was a real benefit to reaching our goals,” said Szura in a press release.

Szura owns Houston-based Happy Kia along with Budd and Lynn Blackburn. The dealership has earned Kia’s National Winner Top Customer Sales Satisfaction Performance Award for the last two years.

“Kevin and Marcy will also be using Beth Lemonier through Gulf States Residential Brokerage and Relocation Service Division to relocate their family and key personnel to the area,” said Mike Saucier, president of Gulf States. “We are truly a one-stop shop”