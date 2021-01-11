New Grant Will Fund Up to 40 Louisiana Artists

Photo courtesy of Foundation for Louisiana

BATON ROUGE — Foundation for Louisiana has announced a round of grant making in support of Louisiana arts and culture. FFL will provide unrestricted cash grants ranging from $5,000 to $10,000 to 30-40 Louisiana-based individual artists or collectives whose artistic and cultural work addresses climate impacts, mass incarceration, cultural memory and legacy, and/or displacement and erasure of Black and indigenous communities.

The foundation has launched an open call for applicants of all artistic disciplines and at all stages of development.

“We believe artists can help transform our sense of what is possible,” explained FFL Director of Strategic Initiatives Cherry Rangel, “In these times of great upheaval, we must support visionary creative work that helps point our communities toward justice and liberation.”

FFL broadly defines artistic, creative, and cultural practice and welcomes applications from artists working across a wide array of genres and disciplines. The foundation is particularly excited to support Louisiana-specific cultural practices, including (but not limited to):

Cultural and artistic practices of indigenous and Native American peoples of these lands

Black Masking Indian Traditions

Musical traditions from jazz to zydeco to bounce and beyond

Louisiana foodways, cuisine, and culinary traditions

Interested applicants can find more information on the Foundation for Louisiana website and may apply before Feb. 1 via the submittable portal.

About Foundation for Louisiana

Foundation for Louisiana (FFL) is a social justice philanthropic intermediary founded in 2005 as the Louisiana Disaster Recovery Foundation to invest in the immediate recovery of Louisiana’s communities after Hurricane Katrina. While FFL was founded in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, our founders recognized the need to address the longstanding inequities that have shaped life outcomes for the most marginalized of Louisianans. Our programs grew in response to these needs, and today FFL focuses on racial justice, climate justice, criminal justice reform, economic justice, gender justice, and support for Louisiana’s vibrant arts and culture via a three-pronged strategy:

Invest: We redistribute resources to on the ground projects, many of whom can’t access traditional philanthropy. Each year, FFL makes grants to support small organizations and projects throughout Louisiana in our key program areas.

Build: We build power to effect change in Louisiana communities. Our signature TOGETHER initiative convenes community leaders and provides training related to organizing, advocacy, policy change, leadership, public speaking, and facilitation to tackle issues of climate change, police accountability, health disparities, housing access, and more.

Transform: By fortifying movements, we shift systems and shape regional and national narratives. We re-imagine how our communities are governed and funded in order to redefine how residents are able to thrive in them.

Since inception, FFL has invested $55 million in more than 250 mission-critical nonprofit organizations working across the state towards building a more just Louisiana. FFL’s work unapologetically advances racial justice while moving Louisiana forward. The foundation engages communities in both program co-design as well as its grant-making process, in order to expand opportunities and move communities towards a more just future. As the only statewide philanthropic entity in Louisiana, FFL’s programmatic and policy work has broad regional impact through dismantling the structural barriers that impact the lives of Louisianans.

Learn more about FFL at foundationforlouisiana.org.