New Grant for Emergency Planning at Cultural Organizations

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, with the support of the State of Louisiana, is offering $5,000 grants to humanities-based organizations for the creation, updating and implementation of written emergency plans.

Natural disasters, fires and other types of emergency events pose serious threats to Louisiana’s critical cultural infrastructure. In recent years, the LEH, with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities, has taken an active role in helping humanities-based cultural organizations prepare for, respond to and recover from such disasters.

The new Emergency Planning Grants will help organizations better prepare for and respond to potential threats, reducing vulnerability and putting in place clear and current strategies for mitigating the effects of future emergencies.

Recipients will be able to use the funds to hire consultants or underwrite staff time to develop, update and implement written emergency plans, and support staff training, such as workshops or other professional development opportunities, directly related to emergency planning.

“Here in Louisiana our cultural infrastructure is critical infrastructure,” said Miranda Restovic, executive director and president of the LEH. “Supporting organizations in developing emergency plans is a natural evolution of our work in disaster preparedness, recovery and mitigation—we’re so glad to be working with the State of Louisiana in this effort.”

Humanities-based organizations operating within Louisiana are eligible to apply. Organizations must be nonprofits with 501(c)(3) status; public-facing organizations operating within accredited institutions of higher learning; state and local government agencies; or state and federally recognized Native American tribal governments in Louisiana. Organizations reaching underserved populations are particularly encouraged to apply.

In addition, successful applicants will be well-positioned to access the Louisiana Culture Care Fund grant opportunity, which will offer general operating support to humanities-based nonprofits, opening in late spring of 2023.